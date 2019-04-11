Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

April 11, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





Hagerstown sends RHP Jake Irvin (0-0, 7.20 ERA) to the bump today and Asheville counters with RHP Shelby Lackey (0-0, 6.75 ERA). First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. at Municipal Stadium. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

SUNS SURVIVE LATE LAKEWOOD PUSH TO TAKE SERIES FINALE: KJ Harrison added three hits in Hagerstown's 5-4 win over the BlueClaws Wednesday night in New Jersey. Harrison drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and scored the next run for the Suns to put the team up 4-2 heading into the eighth frame. Hagerstown used another strong start from lefty Tim Cate to charge their bats for the win. The UConn-product finished with 4.2 innings of work and wrung up five batters en route to the no decision.

WALKING THE TIGHT ROPE: Five of the Suns seven games this season have been decided by just one run, including last night's 5-4 win. Hagerstown is 2-3 in those contests. So far, the Suns have seen a walk-off in extra innings and a blown save opportunity in two of the three one-run losses.

DROPPING THE SET-UP: The Suns have struggled to get hits with runners in scoring position this season. Their season average with runners at second or third is .212 (14-for-66). Eight of their 14 hits with runners in scoring position have come in their two victories Saturday and Wednesday. They finished yesterday's game 4-for-19 (.211) with runners in scoring position, stranding 13 runners on the basepaths throughout the game.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: Lara's two home runs have both come with two outs and have both given the Suns a one-run lead this year. The third baseman has five RBI on the two bombs and leads the team in the two categories. The righty played 115 games for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers of the Midwest League in 2018 and hit five homers, so his production has sky-rocketed in the young season.

CASHING IN THE INHERITANCE: When Jackson Stoeckinger stranded two inherited runners in the fifth inning Monday, it ended a streak where the Suns bullpen had allowed each inherited runner to score this season. Last night, Chandler Day allowed the lone inherited runner of the evening to score, bringing the Suns season total to five of seven (71.4%) inherited runners.

PAT'S BACK: Skipper Patrick Anderson is returning for his sixth season in the Hub City. Anderson has a franchise record 363 wins under his belt and has guided the suns to two playoff berths in his five seasons at the helm. The Maryland-native led the Suns to the 2014 South Atlantic League Championship game in his first season with the team. Prior to his time with Hagerstown, Anderson led the Gulf Coast Nationals to the team's best winning percentage in team history and a league championship.

THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN: There are seven players who have played at least one game donning a Suns uniform on the Opening Day roster. Alastre and Cate in the rotation both finished last season in Hagerstown, while Jackson Stoeckinger and Jhonatan German both logged innings for Hagerstown in 2018 and will be coming out of the pen this season. Nic Perkins played one game for Hagerstown last season before getting injured and spending the rest of the season in Auburn and will return to the Suns this year. Finally, Juan Pascal and Canning are returning in the field for Hagerstown. Both played in more than 10 games for Hagerstown last year.

