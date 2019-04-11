Inman Powers West Virginia Past Augusta in Home Opener

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Ryne Inman tossed six scoreless innings and Jake Anchia homered to lead West Virginia to a 4-0 win over the Augusta GreenJackets in front of 4,223 fans at Appalachian Power Park.

The opening night crowd was the biggest at Appalachian Power Park for a home opener since 2013.

Inman (1-0) registered the Power's second straight quality start with his brilliant six innings, striking out eight batters, one shy of his career-high. The Atlanta, Ga., native faced the minimum over the first three innings, and ultimately allowed just four baserunners (two hits).

Both starting pitchers were effective early, with Augusta's Gregory Santos (0-2) holding West Virginia (4-4) scoreless over the first three frames.

The pitcher's duel came to an abrupt halt in the fourth, when Anchia rocketed a 349-foot solo bomb down the left field line to jolt the Power ahead 1-0. Shortly after, Santos left the game with an apparent injury and was replaced by Matthew Frisbee.

With the 1-0 lead, Inman turned the game over to the bullpen, with Devin Sweet spinning two innings of spotless work in the seventh and eighth while setting down three men.

West Virginia added some insurance runs in their final two at-bats, as Jarred Kelenic stroked an RBI double in the seventh, Ryne Ogren ripped a run-scoring single and new GreenJackets (3-4) hurler Preston White issued a bases-loaded walk to Kelenic in the eighth to make it 4-0 Power.

Nolan Hoffman replaced Sweet and delivered a perfect ninth inning to close out the team's third shutout win of the year.

West Virginia continues their homestand with the second game of a four-game set against Augusta Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Elias Espino (0-0, 4.50 ERA) takes the bump for the Power, while Augusta sends righty Jake Wong to the hill. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

Friday night's promotional slate features Welcome to Seattle Night, a celebration of our new affiliation with the Seattle Mariners. Come dressed in your birkenstocks and flannels and enjoy a night of West Coast-themed promotions for all to enjoy. For tickets and more information on the opening homestand, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

