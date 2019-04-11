Fireflies Game Notes: April 11 at Lexington (Game 7)

April 11, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (3-3) @ Lexington Legends (3-3)

RHP Jose Butto (0-1, 6.75) vs. RHP Zach Haake (0-1, 2.25)

Thurs., April 11, 2019 - Whitaker Bank Ballpark (Lexington, KY) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 7

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies shut out Rome on Wednesday afternoon, 2-0. It was the first shut-out win of the young season. The win clinched a quasi-sweep. Columbia defeated Rome on Monday before Tuesday's game was postponed due to rain.

NADA: The trio of Simeon Woods-Richardson (3 IP, 2 H, 2 K), Willy Tavares (5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 K, Win) and Ezequiel Zabaleta (1 IP, 0 H, 2 K, Save) combined to blank the Braves. What's most notable: the trio didn't walk anyone.

MAURICIO ON THE RISE: After going hitless on opening night, Columbia's top-rated Mets prospect (No. 3 in the system) Ronny Mauricio is on a five-game hit streak that includes three multi-hit games. The 18-year-old singled in Wednesday's win over Rome and is hitting .333 through six games.

STREAKIN': Mark Vientos has reached safely in all six games to start the year.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Senior baseball writer at ESPN, Keith Law, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets past two second-round draft choices (Simeon Woods-Richardson, Mark Vientos), the system's third-rated prospect (Ronny Mauricio) and left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted by the Mets in the fifth round in 2015) who's returned from Tommy John surgery.

YOUTHFUL ENERGY: Columbia's 2019 roster features three teenagers: SS Ronny Mauricio (18), RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (18) and 3B Mark Vientos (19). All are considered top-10 rated Mets prospects. The Fireflies roster currently includes 10 players aged 21 or younger. Columbia's opening day roster was the youngest (average age 21.6) ever. Take a look below for more information on the prospects in Columbia in 2019.

NEW STAFF: Fireflies second-year manager Pedro Lopez notwithstanding, Columbia has an entirely different coaching staff in 2019. Former big leaguer and Mets pitcher Royce Ring assumes the role as pitching coach and former Eastern League champion Luis Rivera is the new hitting coach. One-time Mets farmhand (and former player for Lopez in Binghamton in 2014) Gilbert Gomez is the team's first-ever bench coach. Daichi Arima (athletic trainer), Sam Nickelsen (strength and conditioning coach), Nicole Collins (assistant athletic trainer) and Dave Williams (mental skills coach) complete the Fireflies coaching staff in 2019.

