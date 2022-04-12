Touch-Some-Trucks Event During BlueClaws Game on Saturday, April 23rd

April 12, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The outfield concourse at ShoreTown Ballpark will be filled with trucks and other vehicles on Saturday, April 23rd for Touch-Some-Trucks Day! The event, which takes place during that afternoon's BlueClaws game, begins when the gates open at 3:00 pm. First pitch is set for 4:05 pm.

There will be a wide variety of organizations on hand including police, fire, EMT, and military organizations. Trucks will line the outfield concourse adjacent to the Sand Bar and around to the Chick-fil-A Fan Zone in left-center field. Fans can go out and explore the wide variety of vehicles and learn more about the organizations from each representative on hand.

Be sure to stay after the game when Kids Run the Bases thanks to Children's Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility.

"We work hard to put on a series of fun events like this one that surrounds a great family day at the ballpark," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Touch-Some-Trucks is an event that we were able to bring back this year and it should be a great day for families from all over the Jersey Shore!"

There is no additional charge to participate in the event though a game ticket is required for entry. Tickets are available for the event online at BlueClaws.com (or).

The BlueClaws, who opened their season on April 8th, return home on April 19th for a six-game series with Asheville (Astros). The homestand includes the first Thirsty Thursday of the year, presented by 95.9 WRAT, on April 21st. Fans can enjoy $2 Coors & Coors Light cans both in the Sand Bar and ballpark wide.

Sunday, April 24th is Buster's Birthday! First pitch is at 1:05 pm and gates open at 12:00 pm. Like every Sunday, members of the Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club eat free thanks to Sabrett. Registration in the BlueClaws Kids Club is free and can be made.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.