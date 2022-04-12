Long Ball Plagues Braves in Home Opener

(Rome Braves) Rome Braves pitcher Luis De Avila(Rome Braves)

ROME, GA - For the first time in three years, the Rome Braves fall in their first game of the year at AdventHealth Stadium.

The Hudson Valley Renegades jumped out early and never looked back thanks to a first inning double from T.J. Rumfield. Hudson Valley would tack on one more run before Rome would plate their only run of the game on a two-out single from Cade Bunnell.

Hudson Valley would score their next four runs on three homers as Everson Pereira, Trey Sweeny, and T.J. Rumfield would all send balls over the fence. T.J. Rumfield would be the Renegades' hero of the night, going five for five with four RBI's.

One of the lone of the highlights of the night was Luis De Avila's performance on the bump. De Avila would finish the night with five hits, three earned runs and seven strikeouts over 2.2 innings pitched.

Justyn-Henry Malloy led the team in hits tonight, going two for four with two doubles.

The Braves and Renegades will pick back up tomorrow for game two of the six game series, with Roddery Muñoz slated to start against Hudson Valley's Blane Abeyta. It will be both pitchers' first start of 2022.

