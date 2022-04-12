HVR Game Notes - April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (2-1) at Rome Braves (2-1)

RHP Blas Castaño (First Start) vs. LHP Luis De Avila (First Start)

| Game 4 | Road Game 4 | State Mutual Stadium | Rome, GA | April 12, 2022 | First Pitch 7:00 p.m. |

WHEN IN ROME: The Hudson Valley Renegades begin their second series of the season tonight when they take on the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium. The six-game series marks the first time that the Renegades and R-Braves will play in their respective franchise histories. It is also the furthest south that Hudson Valley has ever played a game, with Rome falling approximately 50 miles south of Greenville, South Carolina, where the Renegades opened the 2022 season.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Renegades never trailed as they took the rubber game of a three-game series from the Greenville Drive on Sunday, 9-4. Hudson Valley took the lead three batters into the game on an Austin Wells RBI single and never looked back. On his 21st birthday, Everson Pereira went 3-for-6 with two RBIs, and Trey Sweeney went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs scored and was hit by a pitch. In his professional debut Will Warren allowed three runs in 3.1 innings, but pitched better than that line indicates. Michael Giacone picked up the win, going 2.1 innings in relief.

OFF TO THE RACES: Through three games of the season, the Hudson Valley Renegades are tied for fourth among Minor League teams in stolen bases with nine. Jersey Shore (A+, PHI) has 14 to pace all clubs, while Buffalo (12; AAA, TOR) and Tacoma (10; AAA, SEA) all rank ahead of the 'Gades, who are tied with five other clubs. Impressively, the Renegades have not been caught stealing yet, and are tied with Spokane (A+, COL) for the most steals of any team who hasn't been thrown out yet.

WELLS MOVING UP: With the graduation of San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart from MLB Pipeline's top prospects list, Renegades catcher Austin Wells is now the No. 10 catching prospect in all of baseball. The 2020 first round pick is rated as the Yankees' No. 4 prospect, and the No. 95 overall prospect in the minors.

NEW YORK STRIKEOUT EXCHANGE: Through three games, Hudson Valley pitchers have recorded 39 strikeouts in 27.0 IP, good for a 13.0 K/9 rate. The 39 strikeouts rank third among all High-A teams, with only Rome (ATL) and South Bend (CHI) fanning more through three games, with 40 each. The Renegades staff also has the best K/9 of any team in the Yankees organization.

UNPRECEDENTED TIMES: The 2022 season is set to be the longest in the history of the Hudson Valley Renegades. While operating as a Short Season-A team in the New York-Penn League from 1994-2020, the Renegades had never played more than 76 games in a season. In 2021, the club played 120 games in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The "new normal" for Hudson Valley is the 132-game schedule that is now uniform across Class-A leagues, beginning in 2022. The record-setting schedule length includes the earliest Opening Day in franchise history (April 8), earliest Home Opener (April 19), longest season-opening road trip (9 games), and first games played in South Carolina and Georgia.

PRECEDENTED TIMES: The 30-man Break Camp roster for the Renegades includes 12 players who saw time with the 2021 team. The returners break down as six pitchers (Nelson Alvarez, Edgar Barclay, Nelvin Correa, Tanner Myatt, Matt Sauer, and Beck Way), three catchers (Carlos Narvaez, Saul Torres, and Austin Wells), one infielder (Eduardo Torrealba), and two outfielders (Pat DeMarco and Everson Pereira).

PROSPECTS GALORE: The Renegades Break Camp roster features six of the Yankees' top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Catcher Austin Wells (#4) and infielder Trey Sweeney (#5) are joined by outfielder Everson Pereira (#11), pitchers T.J. Sikkema (#20) and Beck Way (#22) and infielder Cooper Bowman (#25). Each of the Yankees last three first round draftees (Sikkema, 2019; Wells, 2020; and Sweeney, 2021) begin the season with Hudson Valley.

MEET THE NEW LEAGUE, SAME AS THE OLD LEAGUE: Last month, Major League Baseball announced the return of traditional names for its minor leagues, re-christening "High-A East" as the South Atlantic League. The 2022 South Atlantic League is actually the third major iteration of a league with that name. The original South Atlantic League lasted on and off from 1904-1963, when it was moved up to Double-A and re-branded as the Southern League, which still exists today. The next SAL also began in 1903 under the name of the Western Carolinas League. It changed its name in 1980 and operated at the Single-A classification. High-A East (2021) and the current South Atlantic League are considered by MiLB to be one continuous league with the WCL/old SAL.

RECORD-SETTING SEASON: To nobody's surprise, the Hudson Valley Renegades set 19 new franchise hitting records during the 2021 season, the first in team history as a full-season affiliate. The team and individual players set 19 new single-season hitting records, and 20 new single-season pitching records. Among the most ludicrous was the single-season mark for most team home runs hit (156 -- previous record, 53 in 1999 and 2002), and most strikeouts recorded by the pitching staff (1,308 -- previous record, 693 in 1998).

GET THIS OUT OF THE WAY: The current nine-game road trip to Greenville and Rome is the longest season-opening road trip in franchise history. It also represents the second-longest road trip of the season, eclipsed by only a 12-game trip from June 14-27 to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.