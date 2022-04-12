Hot Rods Game Notes

Clean Sweep... Sunday afternoon's game, #BGStrong Day at the ballpark to support the ongoing tornado relief in the area, was a completely different type of contest for the Hot Rods. After putting up a combined 21 runs in the first two games of the series, Bowling Green was held to just three hits on Sunday against Tourists starter Aaron Brown, who twirled 5.0 innings without allowing an earned run. The lone run for BG scored on a play with two errors, earning a series sweep of Asheville in the opening three games of the season.

Yesterday's notes... Hernandez has three hits this season, all of them doubles off the wall... Lopez locked down his first save in a BG uniform... Bowling Green completed their first three-game series sweep since they changed leagues... The last Hot Rods three-game sweep at Bowling Green Ballpark came against Fort Wayne in July 2019... Sunday's win was the first shutout since July 21 of last season, a 10-0 win over Greensboro... Bowling Green and Hickory faced off twelve times last season, including a six-game set here at Bowling Green Ballpark... BG has won their last seven showdowns with the Crawdads, including a six-game sweep at home...

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switch to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Smitty... After leading the team to an 82-win season in 2021 and a High-A East (now South Atlantic League) championship, Hot Rods skipper returns to Bowling Green for his second season. He's joined by Bench Coach Skeeter Barnes (second season) and newcomers Alberto Bastardo (Pitching Coach) and Paul Rozzelle (Hitting Coach). Strength and Conditioning Coach Jordan Brown returns for his second full season and third year while Tsutmu Kamiya is in his first year as the Athletic Trainer.

The SAL... After 2021 saw the Hot Rods move to the High-A East, MLB has re-installed the historic names MiLB fans have grown to know for decades. No further re-alignment took place this offseason, but the South Atlantic League now stretches from upstate New York down through the Carolinas and over into Kentucky. The Hot Rods first season in 2009 was as a member of the old South Atlantic League, which did not include the likes of the Brooklyn Cyclones, Hudson Valley Renegades, Wilmington Blue Rocks, Aberdeen Ironbirds, or Winston-Salem Dash. It's truly a new-look Sally League.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A womens locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brigther playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a uniquie experience a the ballpark.

