Tortugas Power Past Mets, 9-4

May 27, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 9-4 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday at Clover Park.

Tyler Callihan hit the second pitch of the game for a home run. The Tortugas would end up scoring runs in six of the first seven innings.

Callihan finished 3 for 5 and fell a triple short of the cycle. Mets center fielder Ranfy Adon robbed him on a hit to center in the seventh inning that might have been good for three bases had it fallen in for a hit.

Trailing 7-1 in the sixth inning, the Mets put a charge into the home crowd of nearly 2,000 by scoring up three runs. Nic Gaddis worked a bases loaded walk to make it 7-2, then Jimmy Titus lashed a two-run single to cut the Mets deficit to 7-4. However, Juan Abril halted the rally with a strikeout of Adon to end the inning.

Debby Santana turned the momentum back in Daytona's favor with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh that traveled 424 feet. Abril and Jake Gozzo did not allow a hit to the Mets over the final three innings.

Daytona starter Jason Parker earned his first win of the year. He held the Mets to two runs on three hits over 5.1 innings. At one point he retired 11 batters in a row.

Warren Saunders and Jaylen Palmer each recorded a hit for the Mets to extend their hitting streaks to five games.

Tanner Murphy hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning. It was his second long ball of the year.

Mets starter Joander Suarez suffered the loss. He was tagged for six runs and six hits over 3.1 innings.

Liam McCall pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Mets (14-7) and the Tortugas (11-10) play the fifth game of their series on Friday at Clover Park. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.