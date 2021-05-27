Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Announces Upcoming Policy Changes

JUPITER, FL - Throughout the 2021 season, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has continued to monitor and assess COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Following recent discussions with the local government and health officials, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium announced the following policy updates in accordance with CDC guidelines and MLB consultation.

Facial Coverings:

Beginning on Friday, May 28th, in accordance with the recent amendments to the CDC recommendations and federal, state, and local government orders, facial coverings will not be required at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Despite this change, it is strongly encouraged that all non-vaccinated guests attending games continue to wear facial coverings while in their seats and roaming around the stadium and follow all recommendations set forth by the CDC. Masks will continue to be worn by all Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium employees and employees will continue daily temperature screenings prior to entering the facility. Complimentary masks will be provided upon request.

Pod Seating:

Beginning on Thursday, June 10th, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will expand its seating capacity to roughly 100% and all seats will be available for purchase. Two sections (201 & 213) will remain as social distanced sections for those desiring the additional space.

Restrooms:

Additionally, on Thursday, June 10th, all restrooms inside Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will open to 100% capacity.

Other notable policy updates:

Ticket sales:

On Friday, May 28th at 10:00am EST, tickets for all remaining Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads home games will go on sale. This includes the annual Mega Bash celebration on July 3rd and 4th complete with post game firework shows and a Mega Kids Zone. Tickets can be purchased online at RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

*All games with the exception of July 3rd and July 4th will be general admission seating. All games played on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday will continue to be closed to the public for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Cashless Venue:

Prior to Spring Training and the Low A Southeast season, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium transitioned into being a cashless facility. That policy will continue throughout the 2021 season and fans are reminded to bring a credit or debit card for all purchases at the stadium.

Digital Tickets:

Most game tickets will continue to be digital for the remainder of the 2021 season. Fans can access and scan their tickets through their mobile devices. Printed tickets may be utilized for certain situations during the season.

Bag Policy:

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium's bag free policy will remain in place for the remainder of the 2021 season. Clutch-style purses smaller than 4.5"x 6.5" will be allowed into the stadium as will certain exceptions such as diaper bags and medical equipment.

Cleaning Measures:

Enhanced cleaning regimens will continue ensuring high contact surfaces are cleaned and sanitized throughout each and every game. Ushers will also continue to clean all seats prior to each game, all restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized every 30 minutes, and employees will continue to be provided with cleaning supplies to disinfect other areas as necessary.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for all fans in attendance throughout the 2021 season and appreciate the cooperation from our fans thus far through the season. For more information regarding additional safety protocols and updates, stay tuned to Rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com and all affiliated social media channels.

