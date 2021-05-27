Threshers Job Fair at BayCare Ballpark on Wednesday, June 2

The Clearwater Threshers are hosting a Job Fair to hire cooks, cashiers, and warehouse at BayCare Ballpark on Wednesday, June 2, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Open interviews will be conducted with job offers made on-site.

Candidates should park and enter at the West Gate, by the fountain off of Old Coachman Rd. For more information, or if you are unable to attend the job fair on June 2, please contact Assistant Food & Beverage Manager Justin Stone at 727-712-4401.

BayCare Ballpark - 601 N Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL 33765

