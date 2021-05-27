Marauders Come from Behind in Thursday Thriller

May 27, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Facing a four-run deficit in the late innings, the Marauders rallied in the seventh and eighth innings to defeat the Palm Beach Cardinals, 6-5, on Thursday night at LECOM Park.

With Palm Beach (6-15) leading, 5-1, the Marauders got a pinch-hit RBI-single from Blake Sabol in the bottom of the seventh, cutting the Marauders' deficit to three runs.

In the eighth, Cardinals reliever Luis Ortiz retired the first two Marauders batters before issuing three straight walks to load the bases. Yordy Richard (1-2) then entered to pitch, walking Yoyner Fajardo to force home a run. Sabol then stepped to the plate and delivered a game-tying, two-run single to left-center past the dive of shortstop Masyn Winn. Maikol Escotto followed with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 16 games and loading the bases for Dariel Lopez, who worked a 10-pitch walk to force home the go-ahead run.

Enmanuel Mejia entered to pitch the ninth for Bradenton, working around a two-out double and a walk to induce a game-ending flyout to right field.

The win gave the Marauders (12-9) their third straight win, matching the team's season-high of three games over .500.

Eddy Yean and Inohan Paniagua dueled through four innings in their starts for Bradenton and Palm Beach, respectively, with both right-handers allowing just one run. Yean limited the Cardinals to three hits and matched his season-high with three strikeouts, while Paniagua registered a season-high seven strikeouts.

Wandi Montout (1-0) received the win in relief for Bradenton, stranding an inherited runner in the seventh inning before tossing a scoreless eighth.

Endy Rodriguez had given the Marauders an early lead with his team-leading fourth home run in the second inning, a solo shot to right field. Palm Beach tied the score in the third on a Carlos Soto RBI-single, then took the lead in the sixth on a Donivan Williams RBI-single.

In the seventh inning, the Cardinals stretched their lead to four runs off Logan Hofmann, as Soto plated two runners on a sacrifice fly to center field. Sammy Siani made a leaping catch and hit the wall, and with runners on second and third, both men tagged up, and relay man Yoyner Fajardo's relay throw to the plate was not in time to nab trailing runner Masyn Winn. Tommy Jew added an RBI-single to extend Palm Beach's lead to 5-1.

The series continues Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Domingo Gonzalez will start for the Marauders against Palm Beach LHP Levi Prater.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.