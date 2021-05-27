Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (15-6) at Dunedin Blue Jays (7-14)

TAMPA TARPONS (15-6) at DUNEDIN BLUE JAYS (7-14)

LHP Ryan Anderson (0-0, 11.05) vs. RHP Nick Frasso (0-0, 0.00)

Thursday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 6:30 p.m.

Game #22 - Away Game #10 - Radio: N/A - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: The Tarpons and Blue Jays split a doubleheader on Wednesday night at GMS Field, with Tampa taking Game 1 by a final score of 7-1, and Dunedin salvaging a split of the twin bill with a 4-3 win in Game 2.

Game 1: RHP Beck Way made his professional debut, getting the start for Tampa in Game 1 and logging a scoreless 1.1IP (2H, 2BB, 1K, 32P/16S)...Anthony Volpe (4-for-5, HR, RBI, 2R) opened the scoring with a solo HR (his 2nd) in the 1st and went on to collect a career-high four hits...Trevor Hauver (1-for-3, BB, RBI) added to the lead with an RBI single in the 5th...Josh Smith (1-for-5, HR, 3RBI, R) issued a dagger in the 7th with a 3-run HR (his 1st)...RHP Trevor Holloway (W, 4-0) tallied 6Ks over a scoreless 2.2IP (1H, 1BB)...RHP Blane Abeyta (H, 1) held Dunedin to 1ER in 1.2IP (0H, 5BB, 2K)...RHP Nelvin Correa (SV, 3) closed the game with a scoreless 1.1IP (1H, 0BB, 2K).

Game 2: The Blue Jays jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the 1st off RHP Sean Boyle (L, 2-2)(2.2IP, 7H, 4ER, 2BB, 3K, HR, 55P/39S)...Jake Sanford (1-for-3, HR, BB, RBI, R) led off the 4th with a HR (his 2nd) and Tampa added two more on a passed ball and an error, cutting the deficit to 4-3...LHP Edgar Barclay tallied 4Ks over a scoreless 3.1IP (1H, 0BB, HB) to keep the game close, but the comeback fell short for the Tarpons.

GOING STREAKING: Chad Bell continued to extend his on-base streak on Wednesday, collecting base hits in each end of the doubleheader. Bell has reached base in all 19 games in which he's played this season and is currently on a five-game hit streak. Jake Sanford also had hits in both games on Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Meanwhile, RHP Nelvin Correa logged a scoreless 1.1IP while picking the save in Game 1 of last night's twin bill, extending his scoreless innings streak to 14.0IP to begin his season.

NEW KIDS IN TOWN: On Tuesday, INF Josh Smith was activated off the High-A Hudson Valley 7-Day Injured List and transferred to Tampa to make his 2021 debut. Ranked by Baseball America as the No. 26 prospect in the Yankees system, Smith, 23, has so far gone 2-for-7 in two games, including a 3-run HR in Game 1 of Wednesdays doubleheader. RHP Beck Way also made his Tarpons debut in Game 1 of the twin bill, logging a scoreless 1.1IP 2H, 2BB, 1K) as the starter in his first professional game. The 21-year-old was drafted in the 4th round by the Yankees in 2020 out of Northwest Florida State Junior College.

VS. DUNEDIN: Tonight, the Tarpons will continue a six-game "away" series against the Dunedin Blue Jays. Due to TD Ballpark being occupied by the Toronto Blue Jays through May 31st, the scheduled "away" series will be played entirely at GMS Field (w/ the Blue Jays playing as the "home" team). Tampa currently leads the season-series, 7-2. The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 24 times throughout the season.

SCORING LEADERS: Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 179 runs scored (8.52/G), which is 19 more than next on the list: Low-A Delmarva (160 runs). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 125 runs (Bradenton & Lakeland). Anthony Volpe (22R) currently leads the league in runs scored, with Trevor Hauver (19R) and Elijah Dunham (19R) tied for 3rd, Andres Chaparro (18R) tied for 5th, Pat DeMarco (16R) and Austin Wells (16R) tied for 8th, and Chad Bell (15R) ranking 12th.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (179), hits (196), RBI (166), doubles (52), home runs (24), walks (136), AVG (.267), OBP (.389) and SLG (.454). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Pat DeMarco (T-1st, 21RBI), Trevor Hauver (T-1st, 21RBI), Anthony Volpe (T-4th, 18RBI), Austin Wells (T-4th, 18RBI), Andres Chaparro (T-6th, 17RBI) and Elijah Dunham (T-8th, 15RBI).

