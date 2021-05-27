Callihan Calibrates Daytona Offense in 9-4 Victory

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - 2B Tyler Callihan deposited the second pitch of the ballgame over the fence in left for a home run, as part of a three-hit, two-RBI performance. He and LF Wendell Marrero combined for six hits in the Daytona Tortugas' 9-4 victory over the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday night at Clover Park.

Following the leadoff homer, both teams traded blows in the second. Marrero (3-5, R, 3B, RBI, 2 SO) scalded an RBI triple down the right-field line to put Daytona (11-10) up by two, but St. Lucie LF Tanner Murphy (1-4, R, HR, RBI, cracked a solo shot to left to cut it back to one.

Callihan (3-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) utilized his speed to scratch another Daytona (11-10) tally in the third. Following a leadoff single to left, the 20-year-old advanced to second on a ground out before taking third and home on separate wild pitches.

The 'Tugas added to the wealth and hurled a crooked number on the scoreboard in the fourth. With two on and one out, SS Reyny Reyes (1-4, R, RBI, 2 SO) garnered his first knock of the season with a liner to left, stretching the lead to 4-1. Callihan subsequently greeted the new pitcher by annihilating a 1-2 delivery to right field. The second baseman's shot bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double, making it a 5-1 affair.

With another run across in the inning on a dropped third strike wild pitch, 3B Rece Hinds (1-5, R, 3B, 2 SO) hopped in on the action in the sixth. The right-handed slugger displayed his own set of wheels, sliding into third with a triple to left-center. Two tosses later, Hinds came home on another errant delivery, giving the Tortugas a comfortable 7-1 advantage.

St. Lucie (14-7) chipped away in the bottom of the sixth. After a bases-loaded walk drove in a run, 2B Jimmy Titus (1-3, 2 RBI, BB) pulled the Mets to within 7-4, as he rifled a two-run base-hit to center.

As quickly as the home team sliced the deficit, Daytona rallied to buoy their efforts. Trailing a leadoff walk to C Daniel Vellojín (1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, SO), DH Debby Santana (3-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, SO) demolished a 0-1 offering way into the night. When the 424-foot clout landed, the 20-year-old had his first home run of the season and the Tortugas held a 9-4 lead.

Daytona RHP Jason Parker (5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO) continued his outstanding start to the season by yielding three hits over 5.1 innings on Thursday. The New Bern, N.C. native was rewarded with his first professional victory for his efforts.

St. Lucie's RHP Joander Suárez (3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) struck out five, but was taxed for six runs and suffered his second loss of the campaign.

The Tortugas search for their second-consecutive win on Friday evening with RHP James Proctor (2-0, 0.53) scheduled to take the mound for his follow-up performance from Saturday's 11-strikeout, no-hit performance. The Mets are projected to counter with RHP Luis Moreno (0-1, 3.65)

