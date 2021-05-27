Pirates Announce Promotion of Three Employees

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the promotion of Spencer Fogel to Manager, Florida Operations, Nolan Bialek to Manager, Ticket Sales & Services, and Tyler Skipper to Coordinator, LECOM Park Operations.

"We are extremely proud of Spencer, Nolan, and Tyler and the work they have done with our Florida Operations team," said Jeff Podobnik, Vice President of Florida and Dominican Republic operations. "They are key members of our team and in our community and we are looking forward to their continued success."

Fogel joined the Pirates and Marauders of January of 2017 as a Florida Operations Assistant, and was promoted to Coordinator, Florida Operations in February of 2018. He oversees Pirate City operations, external groups, dorm rooms, and rooming lists. He is originally from Melville, NY and is a graduate of George Washington University.

Bialek joined the Pirates and Marauders in January of 2016 as a Ticket Office Assistant. In the fall of 2016 he was promoted to Ticket Sales Representative. He was promoted once again to Account Manager, Ticket Sales at the beginning of 2017. In 2019 Nolan, he took a role with the Dunedin Blue Jays as Ticket Sales Manager.

Bialek re-joined the team as a Ticket Sales Supervisor in February of 2021 and was recently promoted to Manager, Ticket Sales & Services. He oversees the day-to-day box office operations and ticket sales. Bialek is originally from Naperville, Illinois. He is a graduate of The University of Tampa.

Skipper joined the Pirates and Marauders for the start of the 2020 season. He oversees day-to-day and gameday operations at LECOM Park for Pirates Spring Training and the Marauders, as well as on-site events. He is originally from Brooksville, Florida and is a graduate of Southeastern University. He and his wife reside in Bradenton with their two cats.

