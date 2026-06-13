Toronto Tempo vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 12, 2026

Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







Sonia Citron hit the game winner to secure the dub for the Washington Mystics against the Tempo, 86-85

Lauren Betts: 18 PTS (career-high) | 4 REB | 2 STL Sonia Citron: 17 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Michaela Onyenwere: 17 PTS | 8 REB

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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