Toronto Tempo vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 12, 2026
Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Sonia Citron hit the game winner to secure the dub for the Washington Mystics against the Tempo, 86-85
Lauren Betts: 18 PTS (career-high) | 4 REB | 2 STL Sonia Citron: 17 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Michaela Onyenwere: 17 PTS | 8 REB
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