Toronto Sceptres Expand Medical and Hockey Ops Staff

November 29, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







(Toronto, ON) - The Toronto Sceptres announced today the addition of several personnel to the team's Medical and Hockey Operations staff.

"One of our objectives in the off-season was to add elements to our staff to ensure we are providing our athletes with more expertise, and support enhancing the professionalism around our organization," says General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "The new hires will provide those extra layers to elevate an already incredible staff."

Medical

Emily Fulton, MHSc, RD, IOC Dipl. Sports Nutr., ISAK-L1, IOC, will be joining the team as Registered Dietitian and Sports Nutritionist. She also works with the National Women's Hockey Program and the Canadian Sport Institute Ontario. Fulton is a familiar name to Toronto hockey fans as she played four seasons with the Toronto Furies of the CWHL from 2015-19.

Dr. Beth McCharles, PhD, CMPC® takes on the role of Mental Performance Consultant for Toronto. Dr. McCharles has been a MPC for over 20 years and currently works with Olympians, professional athletes, coaches, artists, and executives on the mental side of their craft.

Dr. Wanda Millard, MD, FRCPC, Dip Sport Med has joined the Sceptres as Lead Team Physician. Dr. Millard's career as an emergency and sport medicine physician includes 18 years of experience with elite sport, especially hockey, including Hockey Canada, London Knights, and now, the Toronto Sceptres.

Hockey Operations

Brad Fogal becomes Assistant Goalie Coach. Fogal is the owner of The Goalie Training Institute - based in the GTA - and has experience with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack and the National Women's Team.

Katie Hinton joins the Sceptres as Assistant Equipment Manager. She was previously assistant equipment manager of the Brock University Women's and Men's Hockey Programs.

Lauriane Rougeau was announced as Hockey Operations Manager when the news of her retirement from playing was shared publicly. Rougeau was a member of two Olympic teams, winning a gold and silver medal for Canada, as well as playing in the CWHL and PWHPA after graduating for Cornell University.

Daniel Tkaczuk steps onto the coaching staff as Performance Coach. He has spent the past eight years in St. Louis Blues organization where he served as Head Coach of the AHL's Springfield reaching the Calder Cup Finals 2022, and of course the Blues' Stanley Cup in 2019. Tkaczuk continues to work inside Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence and Gold Medal Pathway developing players and coaches.

Vicky Sunohara was also recently announced as Coach Consultant and will continue her job as Head Coach of the University of Toronto Varsity Blues Women's Hockey Team.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.