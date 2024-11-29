Boston Fleet Announce 2024-25 Roster

November 29, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA (November 29, 2024) - The Boston Fleet have announced its official roster to open the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Fleet will hit the ice for the first time in Season Two on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET when they visit the Toronto Sceptres at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

"This past week we completed the final phase of roster additions with the conclusion of our training camp, welcoming back Amanda Pelkey to our roster and adding draft pick Shay Maloney, camp invite Klára Peslarová, and reserve players Jillian Dempsey, Kelly Babstock and Olivia Zafuto," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer.

"Pelkey and Maloney add significant depth to our forward group. Amanda with her high IQ and ability to play up the lineup, and Shay as a reliable and relentless power forward. We're also excited to add starting Czech goaltender Klára Peslarová to round out our goalie trio, giving us incredible depth in that position as well. Babstock, Dempsey, and Zafuto are three players who no doubt can step into our lineup and make an impact on any given night. These are all important adds in improving our roster for Season Two and I'm looking forward to seeing our team on the ice in the season opener against Toronto."

Following pre-season Mini Camp, the Fleet signed Pelkey, Maloney and Peslarová to one-year Standard Player Agreements to complete its active roster.

Pelkey played in 23 games for Boston during the inaugural season, earning one goal and one assist during the regular season and recording two goals and one assist during the 2024 PWHL Playoffs. The 31-year-old from Montpelier, VT, recorded her first PWHL goal as the game winner against Montreal on Jan. 13, 2024, securing Boston's first win in franchise history.

"I'm looking forward to building on our success from last season and seeing where Season Two takes us," said Pelkey. "I'm most excited about being a part of this special group of people, players and staff. Competing as a new mom will also be a highlight for me this season."

Maloney was selected by Boston in the sixth round, 34th overall, in the 2024 PWHL Draft. The 25-year-old from McHenry, IL, played four NCAA seasons at Brown University (2018-22) before playing in her graduate season at Quinnipiac University (2022). She spent last season with Leksands IF of the SDHL where she recorded 20 points in 39 games.

"Being in Boston means everything to me," said Maloney. "I am so honored to be playing for such a great organization with so many great people! I can't wait to get started and meet all the fans."

Peslarová was invited to Boston's training camp after playing in the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SWHL) since 2018, most recently on Brynäs IF earning a .935 save percentage in 20 games (2023-24). In addition to her time in the SWHL, Peslarová has represented Czechia on the Olympic stage and in six IIHF Women's World Championships, notably winning the country's first bronze medal in 2022 as a Tournament All-Star.

"I am very grateful and honored to be part of the Boston Fleet," said Peslarová. "I am looking forward to this season as member of PWHL. This is a big step and I am really excited."

All three Fleet reserves have PWHL experience and are no strangers to Boston. Babstock suited up for 12 games with the team between the regular season and playoffs and had one assist, Dempsey recorded four points in 24 games last season with Montreal, and Zafuto played 13 games with New York where she contributed one assist. Prior to the PWHL, Dempsey and Zafuto were 2022-23 teammates on the PHF's Boston Pride - a team Dempsey captained and won three Isobel Cup titles with over eight seasons.

Of the team's 27 total players, 18 competed as members of PWHL Boston during the league's inaugural season and 5 are PWHL rookies. Rookie defender Hadley Hartmetz, who signed a one-year deal with the team earlier this month, will begin the season on long-term injured reserve.

The Boston Fleet will host the Minnesota Frost on Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET for the home opener at the Tsongas Center. Tickets and additional information can be found HERE.

2024-25 Boston Fleet Roster:  

^Denotes returning players 

*Denotes rookies 

Forwards (13):

Lexie Adzija ^

Hannah Bilka *

Hannah Brandt ^

Loren Gabel ^

Taylor Girard ^

Hilary Knight ^

Shay Maloney *

Alina Müller ^

Amanda Pelkey ^

Jamie Lee Rattray ^

Theresa Schafzahl ^

Sophie Shirley ^

Susanna Tapani ^

Defenders (7):

Sydney Bard *

Emily Brown ^

Jessica DiGirolamo ^

Emma Greco

Megan Keller ^

Sidney Morin ^

Daniela Pejšová *

Goaltenders (3):

Aerin Frankel ^

Klára Peslarová

Emma Söderberg ^

Reserves (3):

Kelly Babstock ^

Jill Dempsey

Olivia Zafuto

LTIR (1):

Hadley Hartmetz *

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.