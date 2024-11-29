Ottawa Charge Announces 2024-25 Roster
November 29, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Ottawa Charge News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge has finalized its roster for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season, announcing the signing of defender Stephanie Markowski and forward Mannon McMahon to one-year Standard Player Agreements. Markowski was selected in the fourth round (20th overall), and McMahon was selected in the fifth round (26th overall) in the 2024 PWHL Draft.
The Charge also signed Swedish defender and camp invite Jessica Adolfsson, forward and camp invite Taylor House, and returning defender Sam Isbell to Reserve Player contracts.
"We have now signed six of our seven draft picks from 2024," said Ottawa Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "Stephanie is a competitive and tough defender who will help us get stronger on the back end. She's going to be a good player in this league, and we like her upside. Mannon was everything we thought she would be at training camp. She was competitive. She battled. Her speed is top notch and we also really like her upside potential," added Hirshfeld.
Markowski was a national champion with the Ohio State Buckeyes last season and won a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship with Team Canada.
"I worked hard over my five years in college to make it up here. It was my main goal to stay with the team," said the 23-year-old Edmonton, AB native. "I can't help to think about all the people who helped me get here. First person I called was my dad and I thanked him for everything. Everything we sacrificed finally paid off."
McMahon was a captain for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in her last season of college hockey, where she set a team record by playing 173 consecutive games. She went her entire career without missing a game.
"It was stressful coming into camp without a contract, but everyone was welcoming and nice, so it alleviated a lot of the stress," said the 23-year-old from Maple Grove, MN. "It's definitely a dream true to play in this league. I was very emotional when I got the news I made the team. It was a relief and an excitement of being a part of what's next."
The signings of Markowski, McMahon, Adolfsson, House and Isbell bring the Charge roster up to 23 active players (13 forwards, 7 defenders and 3 goalies) and three reserves.
The Charge will open the 2024-25 regular-season on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Montréal Victoire at Place Bell in Laval before hosting the Toronto Sceptres at TD Place on Dec. 3 and the Montréal Victoire again on Dec. 6, but at Canadian Tire Center. Ottawa Charge single game tickets are on sale now. Click here to view available seats.
2024-25 Ottawa Charge Roster:
^denotes Charge returnees
Forwards (13):
Emily Clark ^
Shiann Darkangelo ^
Gabbie Hughes ^
Brianne Jenner ^
Rebecca Leslie
Mannon McMahon
Anna Meixner
Katerina Mrázová ^
Hayley Scamurra ^
Danielle Serdachny
Natalie Snodgrass ^
Tereza Vanišová ^
Alexa Vasko
Defenders (7):
Ashton Bell ^
Zoe Boyd ^
Savannah Harmon ^
Stephanie Markowski
Jincy Roese ^
Ronja Savolainen
Aneta Tejralová ^
Goaltenders (3):
Logan Angers
Emerance Maschmeyer ^
Gwyneth Philips
Reserve (3)
Jessica Adolfsson
Taylor House
Sam Isbell ^
