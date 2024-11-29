New York Sirens Announce 2024-25 Roster

November 29, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens have announced its official roster to open the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Sirens will hit the ice for the first time in Season Two on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET when they visit the Minnesota Frost at Xcel Energy Center.

"Our second chapter promises to be an exciting one for the New York Sirens," said Sirens' General Manager Pascal Daoust. "This lineup is defined not just by a blend of winning track records and experience, but also stands out for its leadership, versatility, and depth across all positions. Beyond a roster filled with talent and skill, this team is built to play every game with speed and physicality. We're ready to compete at the highest level and count on the unparalleled support of our fans as we work together toward achieving our shared pride and goals of excellence."

Following pre-season Mini Camp, the Sirens signed six players to Standard Player Agreements to complete its active roster. Forwards Emmy Fecteau, Elle Hartje and Paetyn Levis were all signed to three-year contracts, and one-year deals were signed by forward Gabby Rosenthal and defenders Taylor Baker and Allyson Simpson. Simpson (3rd Rd / Colgate), Rosenthal (4th Rd / Ohio State), Hartje (5th Rd / Yale) and Fecteau (6th Rd / Concordia) were all selected by the Sirens in the 2024 PWHL Draft, while Levis (23 GP, 3 A) and Baker (22 GP) are returnees. The Sirens also signed returning forward Kayla Vespa (23 GP, 3 PTS) to a Reserve Player contract. Of the 24 total players, 16 competed as members of PWHL New York during the league's inaugural season and 8 are PWHL rookies.

Fans can see the Sirens this season for the first time at Prudential Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18 against the Toronto Sceptres. Season Ticket Memberships, Half Season Ticket Packages, Mini Packs, and Single-Game Tickets are available online.

2024-25 New York Sirens Roster: 

^Denotes returning players

*Denotes rookies

Forwards (13): 

Chloé Aurard ^

Alex Carpenter ^

Jade Downie-Landry ^

Jessie Eldridge ^

Emmy Fecteau *

Sarah Fillier *

Élizabeth Giguère ^

Paetyn Levis ^

Elle Hartje *

Abby Roque ^

Gabby Rosenthal *

Jill Saulnier ^

Noora Tulus *

Defenders (7):

Taylor Baker ^

Jaime Bourbonnais ^

Brooke Hobson ^

Maja Nylén Persson *

Ella Shelton ^

Allyson Simpson *

Micah Zandee-Hart ^

Goaltenders (3): 

Abbey Levy ^

Kayle Osborne *

Corinne Schroeder ^

Reserves (1):

Kayla Vespa ^

