Montréal Victoire Unveil Roster for 2024-25 Season

November 29, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced their final roster for the upcoming 2024-25 season of the PWHL on Wednesday. The team reduced its roster to 23 active players, 3 reserve players along with 2 players that will begin the season on the long-term injured reserve.

Forwards Alexandra Labelle, Dara Greig and Clair DeGeorge, defenders Anna Wilgren and Anna Kjellbin, along with goaltender Sandra Abstreiter signed one-year Standard Player Agreements with the club. Greig (4th Rd.), Wilgren (5th Rd.) and Kjellbin (6th Rd.) were all selected by the team in the 2024 PWHL Draft and are among six picks from June to make the final roster. Labelle (New York), DeGeorge (Minnesota) and Abstreiter (Ottawa) all competed in the PWHL last season and signed with the team as free agents following training camp invites.

Catherine Daoust, Gabrielle David and Kelly-Ann Nadeau all signed Reserved Player contracts with the Victoire. Kennedy Marchment and Dominika Lásková will begin the season on LTIR.

"We are very enthusiastic to be starting the season with this roster full of talent and character. We built and selected this roster based on what we know we can expect in this second season. We love the chemistry which has developed throughout training camp and are looking forward to seeing everyone in action on Saturday," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The Montréal Victoire will open its regular season on Saturday, November 30, when it hosts the Ottawa Charge at Place Bell at 5:00 PM. Tickets to the home opener, as well as season tickets, half packs, groups and individual tickets to all other games can purchased.

MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE 2024-25 ROSTER (Also see attached)

^Denotes returning players *Denotes rookies

Forwards (13):  LAURA STACEY ^ JENNIFER GARDINER * ALEXANDRA LABELLE DARA GREIG * MIKYLA GRANT-MENTIS ^ MAUREEN MURPHY ^ ABIGAIL BOREEN LINA LJUNGBLOM * CLAIR DEGEORGE CATHERINE DUBOIS ^ MARIE-PHILIP POULIN ^ CLAIRE DALTON ^ KRISTIN O'NEILL ^

Defenders (7):  MARIAH KEOPPLE ^ CAYLA BARNES * ANNA WILGREN * KATI TABIN ^ ERIN AMBROSE ^ AMANDA BOULIER ^ ANNA KJELLBIN *

Goaltenders (3):  ELAINE CHULI ^ SANDRA ABSTREITER ANN-RENÉE DESBIENS ^

Reserves (3): CATHERINE DAOUST ^ GABRIELLE DAVID ^ KELLY-ANN NADEAU *

LTIR (2): DOMINIKA LÁSKOVÁ ^ KENNEDY MARCHMENT ^

