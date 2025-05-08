Montréal Victoire Sign Defender Kelly-Ann Nadeau

May 8, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Thursday that the club has signed defender Kelly-Ann Nadeau to a 10-day Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement.

Nadeau started the season on the Victoire's Reserve Player list after receiving a training camp invite from the team. She played in 4 regular season games, including the team's final two games of the regular season.

Last spring, the 27-year-old completed her collegiate career with the Université de Montréal Carabins, and she was named a U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian as well as a First Team RSÉQ All-Star following the season.

