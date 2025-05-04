Montréal Victoire Will Face the Ottawa Charge in First Round of PWHL Playoffs

May 4, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire will face the Ottawa Charge in the first round of the PWHL playoffs. The announcement was made during a special episode of the Jocks in Jills podcast, which aired on the PWHL YouTube channel on Sunday.

By finishing first overall in the PWHL standings, the Victoire was able to select their opponent between the teams that had finished in third and fourth positions. Both teams had finished the season with the same number of points, and their final positions were determined by tie-breaking procedures.

"Ever since the league implemented this rule in the first year, we had discussed how we would reflect about the decision if we ever had the privilege to finish a season in first place, and we have stuck to this plan. We followed our process, we had thoughtful discussions, and we kept our emotions out of the decision making, which will give us a series close to home," said Montréal Victoire General Manager, Danièle Sauvageau.

The series will begin on Thursday, May 8, at 7:00 PM, while game 2 will be played on Sunday, May 11 time TBD. All Victoire playoff home games will be played at Place Bell.

