PWHL Announces Playoff Matchups and Schedule

May 4, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced that the 2025 PWHL Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja, will feature best-of-five semifinals between the Montréal Victoire and the Ottawa Charge, and the Toronto Sceptres against the Minnesota Frost.

Montréal finished as the league's first-place team in the regular-season standings, earning the opportunity to select their opponent between third-place Ottawa and fourth-place Minnesota. The Victoire announced their selection, the Charge, Sunday evening during a special livestream edition of the Jocks in Jills podcast, which made both semifinal matchups official. Toronto earned home ice advantage by finishing second in the standings. The winners of each series will advance to the PWHL Finals to compete in a best-of-five series for the Walter Cup.

PWHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Montréal Victoire (1) vs. Ottawa Charge (3)

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Game 1: Ottawa at Montréal (Place Bell) at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Game 2: Ottawa at Montréal (Place Bell) at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Game 3: Montréal at Ottawa (TD Place) at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 16, 2025

Game 4: Montréal at Ottawa (TD Place) at 7 p.m. ET*

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Game 5: Ottawa at Montréal (Place Bell) at 7 p.m. ET*

*If necessary

Toronto Sceptres (2) vs. Minnesota Frost (4)

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Game 1: Minnesota at Toronto (Coca-Cola Coliseum) at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 9, 2025

Game 2: Minnesota at Toronto (Coca-Cola Coliseum) at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Game 3: Toronto at Minnesota (Xcel Energy Center) at 6 p.m. ET^

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Game 4: Toronto at Minnesota (Xcel Energy Center) at 7 p.m. ET*

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Game 5: Minnesota at Toronto (Coca-Cola Coliseum) at TBD*

^Tentative day/time

*If necessary

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Canadian coverage of the semifinal round of the PWHL Playoffs will be split exclusively between TSN/RDS and Prime Video. The series between Montréal and Ottawa will be on TSN and RDS with Kenzie Lalonde calling play-by-play, analyst Cheryl Pounder and reporter Kelly Greig providing live coverage in English. Claudine Douville (Play-by-Play), Isabelle Leclaire (Analyst), Catherine Savoie (Reporter), Andrée-Anne Barbeau (Studio Host) and Karell Émard (Studio Analyst) will be the team providing live coverage in French. The series between Toronto and Minnesota on Prime Video will feature Daniella Ponticelli with the play-by-play call, analyst Becky Kellar and reporter Rob Pizzo. TSN and RDS are the exclusive home of the PWHL Finals. Live coverage of the PWHL Playoffs and PWHL Finals will be available to fans in the United States through the league's local and regional broadcast partners, including FanDuel Sports Network North for Minnesota games, and on YouTube.

TICKETS

Fans can secure Playoff Ticket Packages now and score a discount over single game tickets, plus, only pay as games are confirmed. Single game playoff tickets are also available now in all markets. Click the following links for team-specific ticket information: Montréal, Toronto, Ottawa, Minnesota.

