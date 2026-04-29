2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoff Schedule Updates

Published on April 29, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced schedule information for three more games of the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja,

Game 3 of the semifinal series between the first-place Montréal Victoire and the third-place Minnesota Frost will be hosted by Minnesota and played at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Game 3 of the semifinal series between the second-place Boston Fleet and fourth-place Ottawa Charge will be hosted by Ottawa and played at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. ET.

Game 4 between Boston and Ottawa, if necessary, would be played at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m. ET.

The first two games in each series were announced upon confirmation of playoff matchups on Sunday and will begin Thursday night in Boston and Saturday afternoon in Montréal. The winners of each best-of-five series will advance to the PWHL Walter Cup Finals to compete in a best-of-five championship series.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE (FIRST SEVEN GAMES)

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Game 1: Ottawa at Boston (Tsongas Center) at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Game 1: Minnesota at Montréal (Place Bell) at 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: Ottawa at Boston (Tsongas Center) at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Game 2: Minnesota at Montréal (Place Bell) at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 7, 2026

Game 3: Montréal at Minnesota (Grand Casino Arena) at 7 p.m. ET*

Friday, May 8, 2026

Game 3: Boston at Ottawa (Canadian Tire Centre) at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Game 4: Boston at Ottawa (Canadian Tire Centre) at 3 p.m. ET**

*subject to change pending NHL playoff scheduling

**if necessary

In the series between Montréal and Minnesota, Game 4 (if necessary) would be hosted by Minnesota and played at Grand Casino Arena, and Game 5 (if necessary) would be hosted by Montréal and played at Place Bell. Dates and times for the final two games are to be determined.

In the series between Boston and Ottawa, Game 5 (if necessary) would be hosted by Boston, with a date/time and venue to be determined.

Canadian coverage of the series between Montréal and Minnesota will be available exclusively on Prime Video in both English and French, and the series between Boston and Ottawa will be available exclusively on TSN. Live coverage of both semifinals is available to fans in the United States through local and regional broadcast partners including NESN/NESN+ for Boston games and FOX 9+ for Minnesota games, the Scripps Sports Network, select over-the-air networks, and on thepwhl.com and the league's YouTube channel.







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