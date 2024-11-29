MSG Networks to Return as Broadcast Partner for New York Sirens

November 29, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and MSG Networks announced the return of the New York Sirens broadcasts to MSG Networks for Season Two.

The Sirens' season begins Sunday in Minnesota, when New York takes on the defending Walter Cup Champion Frost at 6 p.m., ET. The contest will launch a three-game road trip before the Sirens' home opener against the Toronto Sceptres at Prudential Center at 7 p.m. - a game that will be broadcast on MSG Network.

"We're incredibly proud to be the home of the New York Sirens as they prepare for Season Two in the Professional Women's Hockey League," said Armando Polanco, vice president, content distribution, MSG Networks. "Adding the PWHL to our robust lineup of hockey programming is a win for our passionate fan base."

"MSG Network has long been synonymous with professional hockey in the greater New York area, making it the ideal broadcast partner for the Sirens," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "With their extensive reach and commitment to showcasing top-tier hockey, MSG Networks is the perfect home for our Sirens' Full Volume Hockey as we continue to connect with fans and grow our game in Season Two."

See below for the full Sirens broadcast schedule (all times Eastern).

Sunday, Dec. 1: at Minnesota Frost (6 p.m., MSGSN)

Wednesday, Dec. 4: at Montréal Victoire (7 p.m., MSG)

Sunday, Dec. 8: at Boston Fleet (4 p.m., MSGSN 2)

Wednesday, Dec. 18: vs Toronto Sceptres (7 p.m., MSG)

Sunday, Dec. 22: vs Minnesota Frost (12 p.m., MSGSN)

Sunday, Dec. 29: vs Ottawa Charge (1 p.m. MSG)

Saturday, Jan 4: at Minnesota Frost (2 p.m., MSG)

Tuesday, Jan 7: vs Ottawa Charge (7 p.m. MSGSN)

Sunday, Jan 12: vs Toronto Sceptres (12 p.m., MSGSN)

Wednesday, Jan 15: vs Minnesota Frost (7 p.m., MSGSN)

Saturday, Jan 25: at Toronto Sceptres (TBA, MSG)

Monday, Jan.27: at Ottawa Charge (7 p.m., MSG 2)

Friday, Jan. 31: at Boston Fleet (7 p.m., MSG)

Sunday, Feb. 2: vs Montréal Victoire (1 p.m. MSG)

Wednesday, Feb. 12: vs Boston Fleet (7 p.m., MSGSN)

Saturday, Feb. 15: at Montréal Victoire (2 p.m., MSG)

Monday, Feb. 17: vs Boston Fleet (4 p.m., MSG)

Wednesday, Feb. 19: vs Toronto Sceptres (7 p.m., MSG)

Sunday, Feb. 23: vs Boston Fleet (4 p.m., MSGSN)

Wednesday, Feb. 26: at Ottawa Charge (7 p.m., MSG2)

Wednesday, Mar. 5: at Boston Fleet (7 p.m., MSGSN)

Wednesday, Mar. 12: vs Montréal Victoire (7 p.m., MSGSN)

Sunday, Mar. 16: vs Minnesota Frost (7:30 p.m., MSG 2)

Wednesday, Mar. 19: at Toronto Sceptres (7 p.m., MSGSN)

Saturday, Mar. 22: vs Ottawa Charge (12 p.m., MSGSN)

Tuesday, Mar. 25: at Ottawa Charge (7 p.m., MSG)

Tuesday, Apr. 1: at Montréal Victoire (7 p.m., MSG)

Saturday, Apr. 26: at Minnesota Frost (TBA, MSG)

Tuesday, Apr. 29: at Toronto Sceptres (7 p.m., MSG)

Friday, May 2: vs Montréal Victoire (TBA, MSG)

