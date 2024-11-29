Minnesota Frost Announce 2024-25 Roster

November 29, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







SAINT PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost have announced its official roster to open the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Frost will hit the ice for the first time in Season Two on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5:00 p.m. CT when

they host the New York Sirens at Xcel Energy Center.

"The bar is high with our team after winning the Walter Cup last season," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "We were impressed by the young players that came into camp and competed and loved the growth we saw in our returnees. We feel good about our

depth and the character of this team and look forward to seeing them on the ice together this season."

Following pre-season Mini Camp, the Frost signed returnees Brooke Bryant (F), Claire Butorac (F) and Mellissa Channell-Watkins (D) along with 2024 draft picks Mae Batherson (D - St. Lawrence University), Katy Knoll (F - Northeastern University), Brooke McQuigge

(F - Clarkson University) and Dominique Petrie (F - Clarkson University) to one-year Standard Player Agreements to complete its active roster. The team also signed Charlotte Akervik (D - Minnesota State University), Lucy Morgan (G - University of Minnesota),

and Kaitlyn O'Donohoe (F - Colgate University) to Reserve Player contracts.

Of the team's 26 total players, 16 competed as members of PWHL Minnesota during the league's inaugural season and 10 are PWHL rookies.

The Minnesota Frost will celebrate their historic Walter Cup championship with a special banner-raising ceremony prior to their home opener on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5:00 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center. Tickets for Opening Night are available  here.

For more information about Opening Night festivities, visit the  Minnesota

Frost  website.  

2024-25 Minnesota Frost Roster:  

^Denotes returning players 

*Denotes rookies 

Forwards (14):  

Brooke Bryant ^ 

Claire Butorac ^ 

Michela Cava ^ 

Kendall Coyne Schofield ^ 

Britta Curl-Salemme * 

Taylor Heise ^ 

Klára Hymlárová * 

Katy Knoll *

Denisa Křížová ^ 

Brooke McQuigge *

Kelly Pannek ^ 

Dominique Petrie *

Liz Schepers ^ 

Grace Zumwinkle ^ 

Defenders (7):  

Mae Batherson *

Natalie Buchbinder ^ 

Mellissa Channell-Watkins ^ 

Maggie Flaherty ^ 

Sophie Jaques ^ 

Lee Stecklein ^ 

Claire Thompson * 

Goaltenders (2): 

Nicole Hensley ^ 

Maddie Rooney ^ 

Reserves (3):

Charlotte Akervik (Defender) *

Lucy Morgan (Goaltender) *

Kaitlyn O'Donohoe (Forward) *

