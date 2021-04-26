Toronto Marlies Will Resume Play on May 1st

April 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League today announced the following changes to the schedule in the Canadian Division:

AHL Game #453 - Toronto vs. Laval (at Montreal) - ppd., Thu., Apr. 15; rescheduled for Fri., May 14, at 7 p.m. ET

AHL Game #455 - Toronto vs. Laval (at Montreal) - ppd., Sun., Apr. 18; rescheduled for Mon., May 17 at 7 p.m. ET

AHL Game #456 - Toronto vs. Belleville (at Ottawa) - ppd., Wed., Apr. 21; rescheduled for Wed., May 19 at 7 p.m. ET

AHL Game #458 - Toronto vs. Belleville (at Ottawa) - ppd., Fri., Apr. 23; rescheduled for Thu., May 20 at 4 p.m. ET

AHL Game #460 - Toronto vs. Belleville (at Ottawa) - ppd., Sat., Apr. 24; will not be rescheduled

AHL Game #463 - Belleville at Toronto - ppd., Wed., Apr. 28; rescheduled for Sat., May 1 at 3 p.m. ET

AHL Game #470 - Belleville vs. Laval (at Montreal) - rescheduled from Sat., May 8 to Fri., May 7 at 7 p.m. ET

AHL Game #476 - Laval at Toronto - rescheduled from Thu., May 13 to Wed., May 12 at 3 p.m. ET

AHL Game #479 - Toronto vs. Laval (at Montreal) - start time moved from Sat., May 15 at 1 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.