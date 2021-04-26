Ontario Reign Announce Reign Reserve Program

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have released the Reign Reserve monthly pass program, providing fans with a new, flexible subscription option, beginning with the 2021-22 season.

The Reign Reserve is a monthly subscription pass that gives Reign fans quick, easy access to tickets, with the flexibility to choose any game at any time. Included in each subscription is the ability to reserve a seat to all 34 regular-season home games, including multiple game reservations at a time.

Reign Reserve subscribers can easily reserve seats with friends in select seating locations that are exclusively for subscribers of the monthly pass program. All regular-season games are available through the subscription, including the best theme nights, promotions and giveaways. Reservations can be made directly on a smartphone, personal computer or through the Ontario Reign app.

Fans can join the Reign Reserve monthly pass program for as little as $20 per month, with payments running only during the season, as a monthly subscription. Game reservations will become available in September 2021, in an exclusive window in advance of individual ticket sales.

To join the Reign Reserve, visit www.ontarioreign.com/reignreserve.

The Reign are currently in the midst of the 2020-21 season, played behind closed doors at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA. All games, home and away, will be streamed live via AHLTV for a reduced price of $19.99. A complimentary, audio-only stream can be accessed by visiting www.mixlr.com/ontarioreign.

The Reign will return to the Inland Empire in Fall 2021. Visit www.ontarioreign.com for the most up to date information regarding the club.

