Henderson Catches Gulls in OT

April 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls three-game win streak was snapped as the team fell 5-4 in overtime to the Henderson Silver Knights tonight at FivePoint Arena. Despite the setback, the Gulls have picked up standings points in 14 of their last 17 games (13-3-1-0) and seven of their last eight home games (6-1-1-0). San Diego continues to lead the Pacific Division in wins (22), points (45), and goals (126).

The Gulls scored a goal on the man advantage tonight to mark nine power-play goals over the last eight games (9-26, 34.6%). San Diego leads the AHL in power play goals with 30.

Andrew Agozzino scored a power-play goal for the second consecutive game 3:57 into the game to extend his goal streak to three games (3-2=5). Agozzino has scored four power-play goals over his last 10 games and leads the AHL with seven on the season. Josh Mahura picked up the primary assist on the goal.

Vinni Lettieri scored a goal 8:49 into the second period and picked up an assist to mark his ninth multi-point game of the season (1-1=2) and extend his goal streak to three games (3-1=4).

Chase De Leo earned an assist to extend his assist streak to three games (0-3=3). De Leo has recorded a point in 10 of his last 11 games (5-10=15).

Trevor Zegras scored his 10th goal of the season at the 6:10 mark of the second period. Since being reassigned to the Gulls on Apr. 5, Zegras co-leads AHL rookies in points (6-6=12) and goals in nine games.

Alex Limoges netted his fourth goal of the season at 13:34 of the second period. He has 3-1=4 points over his last four games.

Jacob Perreault tallied his 11th assist of the season on Limoges' goal. Perreault has six assists (0-6=6) in his last eight games and 2-8=10 points in his last 11 games.

Simon Benoit recorded an assist to extend his point streak to three games (1-2=3), tying a career high.

Olle Eriksson Ek made a career-tying 39 saves.

The Gulls will welcome the Tucson Roadrunners to Irvine, Calif. for a weekend back-to-back beginning Friday, Apr. 30 (7 p.m.) at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Trevor Carrick

On the game

I thought it was kind of a back-and-forth game, a lot of chances both ways. There were a lot of penalties and special teams came into play tonight. That was a tough one at the end there.

On Olle Eriksson Ek

He saved us a point there for sure. He's been great all year, he stepped up - him and (Lukas) Dostal both. They've both been great, especially being two rookies. They feed off each other and nothing to say but good things about him.

On picking up three-of-four standings points against Henderson this weekend

Especially with those guys, they've kind of had our number all year. With them coming into our barn, we knew we wanted to get a win, get a couple wins hopefully, but I thought we did pretty good. We have to look at the positives there and keep moving forward.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

I think it was entertaining, there was a lot of offense, a lot of back-and-forth, but that's not the way we've had success over the last couple months. When we played a little more detailed to our defensive game, our offense takes care of itself and our offense was pretty dynamic as always. When we don't play solid defense, we leave the game up to chance and it goes to overtime. An entertaining game, but we would've liked a different outcome.

On takeaways from the game

This one leaves a little taste in your mouth that "should have, could have". We played very well here at home and wanted to continue that streak here as we get down in the single digits of the season. Every point counts. We get a point but at the end of it, we feel like we might have left one on the table.

On recent success

I like our contributions are coming from a lot of different places. That's not always on the scoresheet but we've put players in roles that they've embraced. Sometimes those areas are kind of minute in the details. We're making some good progress. As far as our main goal of developing players, I think we're on the right road. Some guys may be a step or two in front of what we'd expect at their age level. As always, we've got a great, solid veteran bunch that makes our lives easy.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2021

Henderson Catches Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.