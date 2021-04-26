Bears Recall Macoy Erkamps from South Carolina

April 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA- April 26, 2021) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Macoy Erkamps has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Erkamps, 26, has played in two games with the Bears, making his Hershey debut on Feb. 14 versus Lehigh Valley. Erkamps has played 119 career AHL games with Binghamton, Belleville, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Hershey, tallying 14 points (1g, 13a) and 113 penalty minutes.

With the Stingrays this season, Erkamps has appeared in 23 games, posting four points (2g, 2a) to go along with 37 penalty minutes.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.