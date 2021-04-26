Ruzicka, Shortridge Lead Heat to Come-From-Behind Win

WINNIPEG, MB - A two-point effort from Adam Ruzicka and a career-best, 38-save performance from Andrew Shortridge in his first start of the season helped the Stockton Heat (11-16-1-0) erase a pair of deficits en route to a 3-2 shootout win over the Manitoba Moose (13-12-2-1) Monday afternoon at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

Stockton fell behind 1-0 in the second period, Nathan Todd finding the back of the net on the power play 6:56 into the frame. The Heat were able to regain even footing before the break as Adam Ruzicka collected a feed from Emilio Pettersen and fired a puck past Eric Comrie in the waning moments to take momentum into the intermission.

Manitoba once again took the lead in the third, Cole Maier putting the home team ahead 11:33 into the final period, an advantage that lasted until Alexander Yelesin beat Comrie on a slapshot from the blue line with five minutes remaining in regulation.

After a scoreless overtime, the Heat were able to earn the win with a pair of goals in the shootout from Ruzicka and Matthew Phillips.

NOTABLE

- Alex Gallant played in his 200th AHL game.

- Andrew Shortridge earned his first start of the season with the Heat and finished with 38 saves, the highest single-game mark of his career. It was his first AHL win since December 20, 2019 against San Diego, when he was with the San Jose Barracuda.

- Navrin Mutter made his professional debut.

- Adam Ruzicka's goal late in the second period was his first since April 6 and snapped a three-game goalless streak. With two points he recorded his sixth multi-point game of the season.

- Alexander Yelesin notched his second goal of the season, first since March 18.

- The game was Stockton's first shootout since March 7, 2020 and first shootout win since February 15, 2020.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-1

STK PK - 3-4

THREE STARS

First - Adam Ruzicka (1 goal, 1 assist)

Second - Cole Maier (1 goal)

Third - Matthew Phillips (1 shootout goal)

GOALIES

W - Andrew Shortridge (38 saves on 40 shots faced, 2 shootout saves on 3 attempts)

SOL - Eric Comrie (25 saves on 27 shots faced, 1 shootout save on 3 attempts)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Moose meet once again Tuesday, a 5 p.m. MT, 4 p.m. PT puck drop at the Bell MTS Iceplex in the penultimate game of the regular season.

