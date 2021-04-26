Florida Panthers Recall Forwards Grigori Denisenko, Aleksi Heponiemi from Syracuse Crunch

April 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have recalled forwards Grigori Denisenko and Aleksi Heponiemi from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, General Manager Bill Zito announced today.

Denisenko, 20, has appeared in two games with Florida this season. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound native of Novosibirsk, Russia, appeared in 15 games this season with Syracuse, producing nine points (5-4-9).

He was originally selected by Florida in the first round (15th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Heponiemi, 22, has appeared in three games this season with Florida, recording one goal. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound native of Tampere, Finland, has appeared in six games this season with Syracuse, registering six assists.

He was originally selected by Florida in the second round (40th overall) f the 2017 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.