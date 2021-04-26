Stockton, Manitoba Meet in Monday Matinee

Monday, April 26, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (10-16-1-0; 5th Canadian) at Manitoba Moose (13-11-2-0; 2nd Canadian)

Arena: Bell MTS Iceplex | Winnipeg, Manitoba

Time: 12:00 p.m. MT | 11:00 a.m. PT

Broadcast: Today's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TODAY

The Stockton Heat will look to bounce back after a rough outing Saturday, a game in which Garret Sparks made a Heat season-best 43 saves but Manitoba held a clean sheet as the home team earned a 3-0 victory. With the result, the six-game season series between the Heat and Moose is now tied three games a side with three games remaining.

SPARKS STRONG SATURDAY

For the second time this season, Garret Sparks set Heat high marks in saves with an impressive 43-stop performance, featuring a save on a penalty shot, Saturday against the Moose. Sparks stopped 16 of 17 shots in the first frame to help the Heat kill three penalties and stay within striking distance through 20 minutes, and he remained stout throughout the contest.

GALLY HITS 200

The next time Alex Gallant hits the ice, he'll be skating in his 200th AHL game. Gallant began his career in 2013-14 with the SPHL's Columbus Cottonmouths before graduating to the ECHL, where he played for Orlando and Utah to earn a shot with the San Jose Barracuda in 2015-16. Entering his 200th AHL game, Gallant has career marks of nine goals, 18 points and 713 penalty minutes.

CABS ARE HERE

Stockton had some roster movement ahead of Saturday's game with centers Glenn Gawdin and Byron Froese being assigned to the Calgary Flames' taxi squad. Gawdin had points in three of four before earning his recall while Froese captained the Heat and tallied five points with four goals in 15 games with the Heat this season.

POWER OUTAGE

Stockton will look to snap out of a cold streak on the man-advantage starting Monday, the club going 0-for-6 in the first two games of the set against Manitoba. In the last 12 games, the Heat are just 2-for-36 on the power play. Stockton is 6-0-0 on the year when outscoring opponents on special teams and just 4-16-1 when tied or trailing.

TILTED ICE

The Heat will aim to find their stride Monday against Manitoba after the Moose got the better of the play over the last six periods. Through two contests of the five-game set, Manitoba has outscored Stockton 8-2 and has outshot the Heat 71-30. The Heat are looking to snap a three-game skid against the Moose.

