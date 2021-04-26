Boris Katchouk Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

April 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced today that Syracuse Crunch forward Boris Katchouk has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 25, 2021.

Katchouk totaled two goals and seven assists for nine points in four games last week, continuing his climb up the league scoring leaderboard.

Katchouk, who had recorded three points in a game just once over the first 154 games of his pro career, accomplished the feat in back-to-back contests last week, beginning with a three-assist effort in Syracuse's 6-2 win over Utica on Monday. He notched a goal and two assists to help the Crunch to a come-from-behind 7-6 victory in Rochester on Wednesday, then set up the winning goal before tallying an insurance marker in the Crunch's 5-3 win over the Americans on Saturday. Katchouk closed out the week with another assist on Sunday as Syracuse downed Utica, 7-1.

A second-round selection by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft, Katchouk has tallied 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 23 games for Syracuse this season, tied for fourth in the AHL in scoring. He also ranks fourth in plus/minus rating (+20), and his current 14-game scoring streak (10-14-24) matches the longest in the league this season. The 22-year-old native of Waterloo, Ont., has appeared in 158 career contests in the AHL over three pro seasons, tallying 36 goals and 48 assists for 84 points.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Katchouk will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.

Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.