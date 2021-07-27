Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Curtis Douglas

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Curtis Douglas to a two-year AHL contract.

Douglas, 21, skated in 11 games with the Belleville Senators (AHL) this past season, recording one goal and three assists. He also appeared in 16 games with the Steel Wings Linz (AlpsHL) and registered 12 points (eight goals, four assists). The Oakville native split his OHL career between the Barrie Colts and the Windsor Spitfires, collecting 168 points (83 goals, 85 assists) through 247 career regular season games. With the Spitfires, he set career highs in goals (30) and assists (30) during the 2019-20 season. Douglas was originally drafted 106th overall in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 132 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster in 2020-21 featured 17 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Frederik Andersen, Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Alex Galchenyuk, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Zach Hyman, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, Stefan Noesen, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Calle Rosén, Scott Sabourin and Rasmus Sandin.

