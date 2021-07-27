Iowa Signs Defenseman Riese Zmolek to AHL Contract

July 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the signing of defenseman Riese Zmolek to a one-year, two-way American Hockey League contract.

Zmolek, 24 (9/12/96), spent the previous four seasons with Minnesota State University of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). In the 2020-21 campaign, the Rochester, Minn. native served as team captain of the Mavericks, contributed one goal and 12 assists for 13 points in 24 games and was named a WCHA Third All-Star Team member. Minnesota State advanced to the opening round of the 2021 Frozen Four but fell one game short of a National Championship berth, falling to St. Cloud State University.

The Mavericks were crowned WCHA Regular Season champions all four of Zmolek's seasons. Over that time, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound blueliner played 135 games and registered seven goals, 33 assists for 40 points.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.