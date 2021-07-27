Iowa to Face Rockford in Two Preseason Games at Xtream Arena

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild are slated to play two American Hockey League preseason games against the Rockford IceHogs at Xtream Arena on Oct. 7 and 8 in Coralville, Iowa. The contests are set to be the first two professional games played at the home arena of Iowa's new ECHL affiliate, the Iowa Heartlanders.

The Oct. 8 matchup is open to the public, with puck drop at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on the Xtream Arena website.

Iowa's 2021-22 AHL regular season begins on Oct. 16 in Cedar Park, Tex. versus the Texas Stars. The Wild's home opener is on Oct. 22 at Wells Fargo Arena against the IceHogs.

Season tickets & Suites are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting iowawild.com or calling the Iowa Wild offices at 515-564-8700. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

