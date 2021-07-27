Group & Event Suite Packages Announced

Your Henderson Silver Knights are excited to announce that during the 2021-22 AHL Season, we will offer a select number of group tickets & single game suite rentals.Â Group outing for parties of 10 or more receive savings up to 40% off single game ticket prices.Â Fans can also elevate their experience by hosting groups of up to 20-60 in a private luxury or party suite.

Whether it's for business or pleasure, friends or family, the Silver Knights have an experience for everyone!Â And for the first time, fans can place their deposit with no risk - all deposits are refundable any time prior to the start of the 21-22 season!

Have questions? Contact the Silver Knights Ticket Team by calling (702) 645-4259, or email ticketing@hendersonsilverknights.com.

