Moose Re-Sign Forwards Maier and Jones

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team re-signed forward Cole Maier to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season and forward Nicholas Jones to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 campaign.

Cole Maier

Center

Born June 24, 1995 -- Pequannock, N.J.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 199 -- Shoots R

Maier, 26, posted 14 points (8G, 6A) in 31 games with the Moose during the 2020-21 season. His eight goals marked a new career high despite the shortened season. Through two campaigns in Manitoba, the Pequannock, N.J. product totalled 30 points (16G, 14A) in 93 games. Prior to joining the Moose, Maier spent his collegiate career at Union College where he marked 95 points (38G, 57A) in 133 career NCAA games. Maier was a finalist for the ECAC Defensive Forward of the Year in 2018-19.

Nicholas Jones

Forward

Born June 2, 1996 -- Edmonton, Alta.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 186 -- Shoots R

Jones, 25, recorded 11 points (2G, 9A) in 35 games with the Moose during the 2020-21 campaign. Before joining Manitoba, the Edmonton, Alta. product collected 19 points (9G, 10A) in 61 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2019-20 campaign. Jones paced Hartford's rookies in goals and ranked second in assists and points. Jones made his AHL debut with the Wolf Pack during the 2018-19 campaign and posted three points (1G, 2A) in 10 games. Prior to turning pro, Jones tallied 56 points (25G, 31A) in 89 NCAA games split between the University of North Dakota and Ohio State.

