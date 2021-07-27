Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Dakota Mermis to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract
July 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed defenseman Dakota Mermis to a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$300,000 in 2021-22 and $750,000/$325,000 in 2022-23).
Mermis, 27 (1/5/94), recorded 10 hits and four blocked shots in three games with Minnesota last season. The 6-foot, 194-pound native of Alton, Ill., tallied 19 points (3-16=19), two power-play goals (PPG), a plus-6 rating, 23 penalty minutes (PIM) and 79 shots on goal in 53 games with the Binghamton Devils in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2019-20. He also collected four points (1-3=4), a plus-7 rating, four PIM, 17 shots on goal, 20 hits and 21 blocked shots in 10 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2019-20.
Mermis owns four points (1-3=4), four PIM, 35 hits and 31 blocked shots in 23 career NHL games with Arizona, New Jersey and Minnesota. He has notched 87 points (13-74=87), 250 PIM and 428 shots on goal in 304 career AHL games with Springfield, Tucson and Binghamton. Mermis registered 66 points (13-53=66), a plus-103 rating, 196 PIM, four shorthanded goals (SHG) and three game-winning goals (GWG) in three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with London and Oshawa (2012-15). He won the OHL Championship with the Knights in 2013 and with the Generals in 2015.
Mermis was originally signed as a free agent by Arizona on July 1, 2015. Minnesota signed him to a one-year, two-way contract on Oct. 9, 2020.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2021
- Iowa Signs Defenseman Riese Zmolek to AHL Contract - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Dakota Mermis to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Curtis Douglas - Toronto Marlies
- Nick Lazor Hired as Texas Stars Equipment Manager - Texas Stars
- Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Forward Kyle Rau to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wild
- Group & Event Suite Packages Announced - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Re-Sign Forwards Maier and Jones - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa to Face Rockford in Two Preseason Games at Xtream Arena - Iowa Wild
- Captain Matt Moulson Returns for Third Season with Bears - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Iowa Signs Defenseman Riese Zmolek to AHL Contract
- Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Dakota Mermis to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract
- Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Forward Kyle Rau to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract
- Iowa to Face Rockford in Two Preseason Games at Xtream Arena
- Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Goaltender Andrew Hammond to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract