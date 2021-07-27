Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Dakota Mermis to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed defenseman Dakota Mermis to a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$300,000 in 2021-22 and $750,000/$325,000 in 2022-23).

Mermis, 27 (1/5/94), recorded 10 hits and four blocked shots in three games with Minnesota last season. The 6-foot, 194-pound native of Alton, Ill., tallied 19 points (3-16=19), two power-play goals (PPG), a plus-6 rating, 23 penalty minutes (PIM) and 79 shots on goal in 53 games with the Binghamton Devils in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2019-20. He also collected four points (1-3=4), a plus-7 rating, four PIM, 17 shots on goal, 20 hits and 21 blocked shots in 10 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2019-20.

Mermis owns four points (1-3=4), four PIM, 35 hits and 31 blocked shots in 23 career NHL games with Arizona, New Jersey and Minnesota. He has notched 87 points (13-74=87), 250 PIM and 428 shots on goal in 304 career AHL games with Springfield, Tucson and Binghamton. Mermis registered 66 points (13-53=66), a plus-103 rating, 196 PIM, four shorthanded goals (SHG) and three game-winning goals (GWG) in three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with London and Oshawa (2012-15). He won the OHL Championship with the Knights in 2013 and with the Generals in 2015.

Mermis was originally signed as a free agent by Arizona on July 1, 2015. Minnesota signed him to a one-year, two-way contract on Oct. 9, 2020.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.