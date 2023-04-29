Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in Game Two of Second Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Toronto Marlies host the Utica Comets in Game Two of Round Two of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Toronto currently leads the best of five series 1-0.

Game One between the divisional rivals was closely fought. Similarly to the regular season series, Toronto won the game by just a single goal. The Marlies battled back from a 3-0 deficit to win the game 6-5 in overtime, thanks to a goal by Joseph Blandisi. Toronto went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-3 on the power-play, and had a 49-45 edge in shots in all situations.

Seven Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Pontus Holmberg, Marc Johnstone, Topi Niemelä, Matteo Pietroniro and Alex Steeves all recorded their first career AHL point in the postseason in Thursday's game.

"Especially in a playoff series, it's not a one-off game," said Marlies Head Coach Greg Moore. "We've got to keep chipping away."

Keith Petruzzelli is the projected starter for Game Two, after stopping 40 of the 45 shots he faced on Thursday in his first career AHL playoff start.

"To go down the way we did at 3-0 and to stay in it, that's what he's done all season," said Greg Moore. "He has a great mindset for being a goalie. He's really consistent and doesn't let a lot rattle him. He's the perfect personality to have in net."

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who had two goals and an assist on Thursday's game, as well as Joseph Blandisi who scored the overtime goal and had two assists. On the Comets side, Reilly Walsh led his team in Game One with two goals.

Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

