Adam Clendening Blasts Home Winner as Wolf Pack Edge Bruins 2-1, Take 2-0 Series Lead

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack turned in another terrific effort on Saturday night, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead in their best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals matchup with the Providence Bruins. Hartford struck twice in the middle stanza to a take a lead they never lost in an eventual 2-1 decision.

Adam Clendening blasted home his first goal of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs 9:43 into the second period, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead. Wyatt Kalynuk slipped a pass from the right-wing point to his defense partner, who was stationed at the top of the offensive zone on the blueline. Clendening stepped into a shot that boomed by Brandon Bussi for the eventual game-winning tally.

For the second night in a row, the Wolf Pack and Bruins played a scoreless opening 20 minutes. This time, however, it was the Bruins who outshot the Wolf Pack. After managing just 14 shots over 60 minutes on Friday night, the Bruins fired 12 shots on goal in the opening stanza on this night. Dylan Garand, however, was up to the task and stopped all 12 shots.

Also for the second night in a row, the Wolf Pack would open the scoring in the middle stanza. Former Bruin Anton Blidh pounced on a rebound for his first goal of the series at 6:17, breaking the ice. Tim Gettinger fired a shot from the right-wing point that Bussi denied, but Blidh was able to locate the rebound and stuff it home for his second goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Just over three minutes later, Clendening's rocket from the point made it 2-0 Hartford. That would prove to be enough offense on this night.

The Bruins would strike for the first time in this series at 13:14, answering back thanks to Luke Toporowski's first career Calder Cup Playoff goal. Joona Koppanen won a board battle along the right-wing side and sent a centering pass to Toporowski. Toporowski took the pass and fired a shot from a high-danger area to make it a 2-1 game.

That would be the only offense that Garand would surrender on this night, however, as the rookie goaltender slammed the door shut from there. Garand made nine saves in the third period, including a few in the final minutes with the Bruins pressing with the extra attacker.

His 29 saves were the most in a game in his brief playoff career, in which he is now 4-0.

The Wolf Pack, thanks to this victory, now hold a 2-0 series lead over the Bruins. They are now one game away from advancing to the Atlantic Division Final.

The Pack return to the XL Center for Game Three of the best-of-five series on Wednesday, May 3rd. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

