Notes and Quotes: Central Division Semifinals - April 29

April 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Game Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Central Division Semifinals - Game 1

Texas Stars 5, Rockford IceHogs 3 (BMO Center - Rockford, Illinois)

Texas leads best-of-five series 1-0

1ST 2ND 3RD F

Texas 1 1 3 5

Rockford 1 1 1 3

SHOTS PEN-PIM PP

Texas 40 6-20 1-3

Rockford 28 5-10 1-3

NOTES :

The Texas Stars defeated the Rockford IceHogs 5-3 in Game One of their best-of-five Central Division Semifinal series at the BMO Center in Illinois Friday.

Stars forward Rhett Gardner (1-0-1) scored the team's first goal of the 2023 playoffs and first of his career. Gardner set career-highs during the regular season for goals (10), assists (30), points (40) and plus/minus rating (+26).

Forward Marian Studenic (2-0-2) scored twice, including a second period equalizer that reset the game at 2-2 and an empty-net goal with one minute remaining to seal the Stars' win. Studenic was named the game's First Star.

In his Calder Cup Playoffs debut, Nicholas Caamano (1-1-2) assisted on Gardner's opening goal and later scored the game-winning goal with 3:38 left in regulation.

Midseason acquisition Scott Reedy (1-0-1) provided Texas its first power play goal of the playoffs, converting 7:16 into the third period to even the score at 3-3.

Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 25 of 28 shots to earn his first career playoff win. Murray made 59 saves on 62 shots during last year's best-of-three playoff series against Rockford, both one-goal losses.

Texas and Rockford saw four lead changes in Game One as the Stars scored first, then trailed twice, before regaining the lead for good late in regulation. The score was tied four times during the game at 0-0, 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3.

The Stars' win was the team's first playoff victory since June 12, 2018 when Texas beat Toronto 5-2 in Game Six of the Calder Cup Finals to force a seventh game up in Ontario.

QUOTES:

Forward - #10 Nicholas Caamano (on starting the series with a win on the road)

"It was good to get the first one. I thought it was a team effort from top to bottom so it was definitely good to get the first one...We're trying to win every game, so I think if we can get two here [in Rockford] that would be awesome, but playing on the road at first is difficult, so it's nice to get the first one, but we definitely want to follow it up on Sunday."

Caamano (on veterans with playoff experience leading some of the younger players)

"We have a lot of guys in that room with playoff experience and [Captain Curtis McKenzie] has been to a couple of Cup Finals, so it's huge. Those young guys are a big part of our team and you want to make them feel comfortable. This is a big time for us and we need everyone pulling, so it's exciting."

Head Coach Neil Graham (on winning game one on the road)

"It was an important win. Anytime you can steal a game in your opponent's building, especially in Game One, it was an important start for our group...I wouldn't say it relieves a ton of pressure. I think our focus is really just staying present. We did our jobs in Game One. We liked a lot of our game. There's areas to address and clean up today. Now it's about trying to regroup and stay present for Game Two."

Graham (on the start of the playoffs after 12 days off)

"We had a lot of buildup. You had 12 days to kind of ramp up and there's going to be a little bit of rust in some of your puck play, but in terms of our legs, our physicality, our mindset, I think that stuff was spot on. Now if we can clean a couple of areas up, we can expect a lot of push for Game Two."

Graham (on team's ability to withstand some of Rockford's pressure)

"They've got a dynamic group. They make quick puck plays. Their good in small areas. Their transition game is good. If you take a moment off during a shift, the puck could be behind you and could be ultimately in the back of your net. I thought our guys applied the game plan well. Like I said, we'll need to clean up some areas, but it I think overall it was a good first night after a layoff, and now we'll need to make sure we're that much better for tomorrow."

