Comets Tie Series against Marlies in Game Two

Toronto, Ont. - The Comets headed into game two of the North Division semi-final matchup with the hope of tying the series against the Toronto Marlies. Having dropped game one in overtime, Utica was on the hunt for a winning performance on Saturday afternoon at the Coca-Cola Coliseum and that's exactly what they got. Going up early and allowing the Marlies back in the game, they forged ahead and used a great second period to skate away with the victory and tie the series at one game each. The series now shifts to game three and four in Utica at the Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday and Friday.

The Comets got the start they wanted with an early goal that came from Brian Halonen as he took a perfect pass from Alex Holtz and deposited the puck into the Marlies net at 1:46. The goal gave Utica a 1-0 lead. Utica added another goal and this time it came from a fortuitous bounce off a Marlies defenseman when Aarne Talvite threw the puck toward Toronto goalie, Keith Petruzzelli and it rolled just passed the goal line at 12:40. It was Talvitie's second of the playoffs and it was assisted by Tyce Thompson and Robbie Russo. The Marlies utilized the power-play twice in the first period to the tie contest after they received goals from Semyon Der-Arguchintsev at 13:42 and Kyle Clifford at 15:09. The first twenty minutes ended with the teams locked in a 2-2 contest.

During the second period, Nolan Stevens helped the Comets to a lead again as he smashed the rebound off a Simon Nemec shot into the Marlies net at 6:56. The goal put Utica up 3-2 and they weren't done scoring as the team received two quick-strikes from Ryan Schmelzer and Xaiver Parent. Schmelzer scored as Tyler Wotherspoon fired a shot on a two-on-one break leaving a rebound for Scmelzer to slam home for his third goal of the post season at 13:25. Parent, scored his second of the post-season and in as many nights, as he fired a shot that just trickled into the net at 14:10. The period ended with the Comets holding a 5-2 advantage.

In the final period of regulation, Utica just kept pouring it on when they received goals from Graeme Clarke on a five-on-three advantage. Clarke's one-timer found its way in at 5:36. It was his second of the playoffs and it was assisted by Holtz and Walsh giving the Comets a 6-2 lead. Brian Pinho added another goal to make it 7-2 as his backhand shot went in off the post. It was assisted by Jayce Hawrlyuk and Russo at 9:00 giving Utica a 7-2 lead. The game ended with the Comets tying the series at one game each.

The Comets and Marlies are back at it for game three at home on Wednesday, May 3 and Friday, May 5. Tickets are available by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

