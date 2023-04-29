Bears Take 2-0 Series Lead with 5-1 Game 2 Victory in Charlotte

(Charlotte, NC) The Hershey Bears struck for five goals on 16 shots, including adding three tallies in the third period, to earn a 5-1 victory over the Charlotte Checkers in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Saturday night at the Bojangles' Coliseum. Hershey now owns a 2-0 series lead and can win the best-of-five series on home ice next Wednesday.

Following a 0-0 first period, the Bears struck twice in the second frame. Joe Snively opened the scoring with a power-play tally after taking a pass from Garrett Pilon in the slot and wiring his first of the postseason behind Jean-Francois Berube at 6:46. Aliaksei Protas received an additional assist.

Mason Morelli potted his first career goal in the Calder Cup Playoffs at 14:55 when a defensive breakout led to a 2-on-1 with Morelli and Riley Sutter. Sutter raced up the right side and dished a feed across to Morelli, who buried the puck past Berube to make it 2-0.

The Checkers finally broke through Hunter Shepard's armor at 9:15 of the third period when Ryan McAllister buried a rebound on the goaltender to cut Hershey's lead in half.

The Bears answered almost immediately when Connor McMichael found twine for the second consecutive game at 9:50, from Pilon and Snively. McMichael beat Berube with a backhander into the top of the net to regain a two-goal lead for Hershey.

Only 23 seconds later, Sam Anas added his first of the 2023 playoffs at 10:10 from Protas. The Hershey forward finished a shot from the slot, beating Berube over the glove to extend Hershey's lead to 4-1.

Pilon (1g, 2a) capped off a three-point night with an empty-net goal at 14:30 to give Hershey a 5-1 lead. Snively added the lone assist, also giving him three points (1g, 2a).

Shots finished 20-16 in favor of the Bears. Shepard won for the second straight night, stopping 19-of-20; Berube went 11-for-15 in the loss. Hershey was 1-for-2 on the power play while Charlotte went 0-for-2.

The Bears' 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, continues when the Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. A win would secure a series sweep for the Bears and advance them to the Atlantic Division Finals. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, including games, dates, times, and ticket information.

