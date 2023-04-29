Atlantic Division Semifinals Game 2 Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m.

(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, as they take the ice for Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Charlotte Checkers tonight at Bojangles' Coliseum. Hershey leads the best-of-five series, 1-0.

#2 Hershey Bears (1-0) at #3 Charlotte Checkers (2-2)

April 29, 2023 | 6 p.m. | Atlantic Division Semifinals - Game 2 (Hershey leads best-of-five series, 1-0) | Bojangles' Coliseum

Referees: Jordan Deckard (#14), Jim Curtin (#22)

Linespersons: Dan Kovachik (#72), Brandon Grillo (#79)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears opened the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs with a 5-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers last night at Bojangles' Coliseum. After 13 days off thanks to a First Round bye, the Bears came out firing, opening up a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. After a video review, it was confirmed Mike Vecchione scored at 14:12 to give Hershey a 1-0 lead on a deflection of a Mike Sgarbossa shot. At 16:43, Aliaksei Protas gave Hershey a 2-0 cushion on a nifty, backhand, forehand move, as he beat Checkers goaltender Mac Guzda over the glove. Only 2:06 into the second, Hendrix Lapierre sent Guzda to the bench, banking a shot off the defender and in to make it 3-0. Only 1:57 later, Connor McMichael beat new goaltender J.F. Berube on a breakaway to make it 4-0. Charlotte would get the next two goals, tallying at 5:42 of the second period on the power play on a goal by defender Lucas Carlsson, and at 8:52 of the third period on a Santuu Kinnunen marker. Sgarbossa sealed the win for Hershey with an empty-net goal at 19:55 on the power play. Hershey outshot the Checkers, 25-24.

PLAYOFF FIRSTS:

A long-list of players enjoyed playoff firsts last night for the Bears. Forwards Aliaksei Protas, Hendrix Lapierre, and Connor McMichael all scored their first career Calder Cup Playoff goal. Additionally, Vincent Iorio (2a) and Ethen Frank (1a) collected their first career postseason points. Netminder Hunter Shepard turned aside 22 shots to post his first postseason win in his Calder Cup Playoff debut. Additionally, last night was the first AHL playoff game for Lapierre, McMichael, Iorio, Frank, and Riley Sutter.

GETTING THAT PLAYOFF MOJO GOING:

Last night's victory was Hershey's first Game 1 win of a series since the opening round of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs. In a best-of-five series versus Lehigh Valley, the Bears captured a 1-0 win in overtime thanks to Nathan Walker's game-winning tally that broke the scoreless deadlock. Hershey had dropped four-straight Game 1's prior to last night. Additionally, Hershey's win yesterday snapped a three-game playoff losing streak at Charlotte. The victory was the Bears first in the Queen City since they claimed a 3-2 win in Game 3 of the 2011 East Division Semifinals. Keith Aucoin had a goal and an assist in that game, Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots, and current Hershey assistant coach Patrick Wellar suited up in the win.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey will look to go up 2-0 in a series for the first time since the opening round of the 2017 playoffs...Last night's five-goal outburst are the most goals Hershey has ever scored in a playoff game versus Charlotte...Dating back to the regular season finale, Hershey has scored 11 goals over its last two games...A total of 11 different Bears appeared on the scoresheet last night...Hunter Shepard became the first Hershey goaltender to earn a win in his first career Calder Cup playoff start since Vitek Vanecek, who stopped 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at Providence on May 14, 2017...Last night was Hershey's 338th all-time playoff win in franchise history.

