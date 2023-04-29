Moose Release Murdaca from Tryout
April 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team released goaltender Joe Murdaca from his professional tryout.
Joe Murdaca
Goaltender
Born March 21, 1998 -- Niagara Falls, Ont.
Height 6.03 -- Weight 187 -- Catches L
Murdaca, 25, played in 12 ECHL games this season between Atlanta, Orlando and Newfoundland. The Niagara Falls, Ont. product compiled a record of 7-5-0-0 to go along with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Murdaca also logged two AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22 and posted a 2-0-0 record, supported by a 2.50 goals-against average and .865 save percentage.
The Moose and Admirals return to Canada Life Centre for Game 2 of the series on Sunday, April 30. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
Tickets for Game 2 are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can also catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2023
- Notes and Quotes: Central Division Semifinals - April 29 - Texas Stars
- Moose Release Murdaca from Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Visit Bruins in Crucial Game Two of Atlantic Division Semifinals - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Atlantic Division Semifinals Game 2 Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in Game Two of Second Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Battle Back to Win Game 2 - Calgary Wranglers
- Matthew Phillips Scores Overtime Winner as Canucks Drop Game 2 - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.