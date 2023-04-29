Moose Release Murdaca from Tryout

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team released goaltender Joe Murdaca from his professional tryout.

Joe Murdaca

Goaltender

Born March 21, 1998 -- Niagara Falls, Ont.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 187 -- Catches L

Murdaca, 25, played in 12 ECHL games this season between Atlanta, Orlando and Newfoundland. The Niagara Falls, Ont. product compiled a record of 7-5-0-0 to go along with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Murdaca also logged two AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22 and posted a 2-0-0 record, supported by a 2.50 goals-against average and .865 save percentage.

The Moose and Admirals return to Canada Life Centre for Game 2 of the series on Sunday, April 30. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

Tickets for Game 2 are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can also catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

