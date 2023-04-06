Toronto Marlies Continue Road Trip with Battle against Utica Comets

The Toronto Marlies continue on the road with a game against the Utica Comets on Friday night. This will be the final regular season matchup between the two teams.

The two teams last met on February 20th when the Marlies won 3-1. Toronto has currently won all of the five previous matchups.

Toronto heads into Friday's game with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday falling to a 41-21-4-2 record. While Utica is coming off a 5-4 shootout win to the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday, improving to 32-25-6-4 on the season.

Players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Semyon Der-Arguchintsev who has points (1-3-4) in consecutive games, and Alex Steeves who has 49 points (18G, 31A) in in 61 games. On the Comets side, Graeme Clarke leads the way with 52 points (23G, 29A).

Puck drop is 7:00pm on AHLTV.

