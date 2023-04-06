Blues Recall D Dmitri Samorukov Under Emergency Conditions
April 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions. In addition, defenseman Matt Kessel was assigned to Springfield.
Samorukov, 23, was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Edmonton Oilers on October 9, 2022. This season, the Volgograd, Russia, native has posted 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) and 26 penalty minutes in 66 games for the Thunderbirds. Samorukov, who made his NHL debut with the Oilers against the Blues back on December 29, 2021 at Enterprise Center, has totaled 50 points (nine goals, 41 assists) and 96 penalty minutes in 169 career AHL regular-season games.
Kessel, 22, appeared in two games for the Blues during his recall. In 66 games with the Thunderbirds this season, the Bloomfield Hills, Mich. native has collected 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) and 64 penalty minutes. Kessel was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 150th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
The Thunderbirds have a chance to clinch their second straight playoff berth on Friday as they return home for the first time since March 11 when they welcome the Hershey Bears for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at the MassMutual Center.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for upcoming games by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
