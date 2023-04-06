Wolf Pack to Celebrate 2000 Calder Cup Champions on 'Wolf Pack Alumni Night' on April 7th

April 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack organization is excited to announce that they will be celebrating the franchise's storied past with 'Wolf Pack Alumni Night' on Friday, April 7th, when the Wolf Pack host the Bridgeport Islanders.

As part of the celebration, numerous members of the 1999-00 team that captured the city's first Calder Cup will be in attendance. The Wolf Pack will be joined by forwards Terry Virtue, Derek Armstrong, Brad Smyth, Ken Gernander, Todd Hall, Mike Harder, Stefan Cherneski, and John Tripp, defenseman Mike Mottau, and goaltender J.F. Labbe.

The alumni will be signing autographs and taking pictures on the concourse of the XL Center prior to and during the first intermission of the Wolf Pack's key game against the Islanders. They will also join the Wolf Pack on the ice pregame for the night's ceremonial puck drop.

As part of 'Wolf Pack Alumni Night', the club will also be giving away an Igor Shesterkin bobblehead, courtesy of Xfinity, to the first 1,500 fans into the arena. The bobblehead will only be available at the main entrance located inside the atrium of the XL Center on Trumbull Street.

Shesterkin, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as the top goaltender in the NHL during the 2021-22 season, posted a record of 17-4-6 with a .934 save percentage in 25 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2019-20 season. He was selected to represent the Wolf Pack at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

As it is every Friday night at the XL Center for Wolf Pack hockey, it's $2 beers and $1 hot dog night! Fans can purchase $2 beers and $1 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To request a media credential for this game, or to inquire about future Wolf Pack games, please contact Alex Thomas at alex.thomas@oakviewgroup.com.

